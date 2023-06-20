Investors finally get a glimpse of SES AI Corporation (SES) volume hitting the figure of 1.65 million.

On June 16, 2023, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) opened at $1.97, lower -3.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.01 and dropped to $1.89 before settling in for the closing price of $1.97. Price fluctuations for SES have ranged from $1.33 to $6.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.30% at the time writing. With a float of $212.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 200 employees.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 95,250. In this transaction CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.91, taking the stock ownership to the 451,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 10,530 for $1.47, making the entire transaction worth $15,468. This insider now owns 1,586,664 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SES AI Corporation (SES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 24.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5549. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9767 in the near term. At $2.0533, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8133. The third support level lies at $1.7367 if the price breaches the second support level.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

There are currently 350,005K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 689.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -50,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -16,230 K.