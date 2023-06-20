Investors finally get a glimpse of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) volume hitting the figure of 15.28 million.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $30.94, up 0.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.19 and dropped to $30.83 before settling in for the closing price of $30.76. Over the past 52 weeks, WY has traded in a range of $26.64-$36.38.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 7.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.10%. With a float of $725.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $733.16 million.

In an organization with 9264 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.26, operating margin of +30.45, and the pretax margin is +22.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 163,207. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 5,719 shares at a rate of $28.54, taking the stock ownership to the 154,788 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 1,781 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $53,430. This insider now owns 160,507 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +18.46 while generating a return on equity of 17.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 24.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.82 million. That was better than the volume of 4.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 40.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.88. However, in the short run, Weyerhaeuser Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.18. Second resistance stands at $31.37. The third major resistance level sits at $31.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.65. The third support level lies at $30.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.53 billion has total of 732,296K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,184 M in contrast with the sum of 1,880 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,881 M and last quarter income was 151,000 K.