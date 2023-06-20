Investors must take note of 2seventy bio Inc.’s (TSVT) performance last week, which was -17.59%.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $10.89, down -4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.89 and dropped to $10.10 before settling in for the closing price of $10.74. Over the past 52 weeks, TSVT has traded in a range of $8.25-$18.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.60%. With a float of $37.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 425 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.74, operating margin of -287.34, and the pretax margin is -277.77.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of 2seventy bio Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 8,192. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 637 shares at a rate of $12.86, taking the stock ownership to the 210,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 60 for $14.70, making the entire transaction worth $882. This insider now owns 89,182 shares in total.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.22) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -277.77 while generating a return on equity of -75.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 2seventy bio Inc.’s (TSVT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.46, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT)

The latest stats from [2seventy bio Inc., TSVT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.37 million was superior to 0.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, 2seventy bio Inc.’s (TSVT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.19. The third major resistance level sits at $11.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.61. The third support level lies at $9.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 539.09 million has total of 50,199K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 91,500 K in contrast with the sum of -254,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,620 K and last quarter income was -47,020 K.