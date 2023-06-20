Investors must take note of 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s (KRKR) performance last week, which was -7.31%.

June 20, 2023, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) trading session started at the price of $0.94, that was -6.34% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.95 and dropped to $0.8602 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. A 52-week range for KRKR has been $0.85 – $2.39.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 21.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 124.30%. With a float of $34.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 603 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.26, operating margin of -13.81, and the pretax margin is +7.12.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 36Kr Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 36Kr Holdings Inc. is 16.16%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.80 while generating a return on equity of 6.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17 and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

The latest stats from [36Kr Holdings Inc., KRKR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.16 million was superior to 80644.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s (KRKR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9966, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0572. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9399. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9899. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0297. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8501, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8103. The third support level lies at $0.7603 if the price breaches the second support level.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Key Stats

There are 39,592K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 35.04 million. As of now, sales total 47,920 K while income totals 3,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,090 K while its last quarter net income were -5,590 K.