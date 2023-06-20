Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) performance last week, which was 2.26%.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) stock priced at $2.91, down -5.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.91 and dropped to $2.695 before settling in for the closing price of $2.87. NRGV’s price has ranged from $1.35 to $11.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -177.80%. With a float of $109.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.67 million.

In an organization with 170 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.83, operating margin of -41.31, and the pretax margin is -53.38.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 47,988. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.92, taking the stock ownership to the 2,099,011 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 25,000 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $42,622. This insider now owns 2,148,216 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -53.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was better than the volume of 1.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 35.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.29. However, in the short run, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.85. Second resistance stands at $2.99. The third major resistance level sits at $3.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.56. The third support level lies at $2.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 407.31 million, the company has a total of 141,392K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 145,880 K while annual income is -78,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,420 K while its latest quarter income was -31,170 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) with a beta value of 1.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Zack King -
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $4.11, down -8.52% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Now that Wayfair Inc.’s volume has hit 5.06 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $53.76, soaring 3.64% from the previous trading day....
Read more

A look at Microbot Medical Inc.’s (MBOT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
June 16, 2023, Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) trading session started at the price of $2.91, that was 7.34% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.