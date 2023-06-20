Investors must take note of John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s (WLY) performance last week, which was -14.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $33.02, soaring 3.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.33 and dropped to $32.44 before settling in for the closing price of $32.45. Within the past 52 weeks, WLY’s price has moved between $30.05 and $54.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 3.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.20%. With a float of $43.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.51 million.

In an organization with 9500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Publishing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of John Wiley & Sons Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 167,760. In this transaction EVP & GM, APL of this company sold 4,500 shares at a rate of $37.28, taking the stock ownership to the 5,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 12, when Company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 11,450 for $43.51, making the entire transaction worth $498,137. This insider now owns 8,166 shares in total.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Latest Financial update

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.99) by $0.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.60% during the next five years compared to 6.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY) Trading Performance Indicators

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.58 million. That was better than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s (WLY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.94. However, in the short run, John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.38. Second resistance stands at $35.30. The third major resistance level sits at $36.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.52. The third support level lies at $30.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.80 billion based on 55,450K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,083 M and income totals 148,310 K. The company made 491,370 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -71,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.