Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) performance last week, which was 25.00%.

Analyst Insights

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $2.24. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.28 and dropped to $2.19 before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. Over the past 52 weeks, LUMN has traded in a range of $1.74-$11.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -180.60%. With a float of $990.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.00 billion.

In an organization with 30000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.60, operating margin of +18.84, and the pretax margin is -5.67.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 26,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.34, taking the stock ownership to the 340,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $6.31, making the entire transaction worth $31,550. This insider now owns 335,029 shares in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.86 while generating a return on equity of -13.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -180.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 31.23 million. That was better than the volume of 29.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.75. However, in the short run, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.29. Second resistance stands at $2.33. The third major resistance level sits at $2.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. The third support level lies at $2.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.26 billion has total of 1,004,326K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,478 M in contrast with the sum of -1,548 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,738 M and last quarter income was 511,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) average volume reaches $14.53M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) stock priced at $19.67, down -2.10% from...
Read more

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) with a beta value of 1.10 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Zack King -
DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.18, plunging -3.48% from the previous...
Read more

Now that Fluence Energy Inc.’s volume has hit 1.53 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
June 16, 2023, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) trading session started at the price of $27.29, that was -4.34% drop from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.