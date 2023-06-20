Search
Investors must take note of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) performance last week, which was 6.59%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.07, soaring 0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.22 and dropped to $9.945 before settling in for the closing price of $9.98. Within the past 52 weeks, HOOD’s price has moved between $6.81 and $12.76.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 73.30%. With a float of $697.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $896.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.44, operating margin of -68.16, and the pretax margin is -74.31.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 867,829. In this transaction Chief Creative Officer of this company sold 92,987 shares at a rate of $9.33, taking the stock ownership to the 728,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 83,334 for $9.11, making the entire transaction worth $759,289. This insider now owns 899,967 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.61) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -74.38 while generating a return on equity of -14.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Looking closely at Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), its last 5-days average volume was 9.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 54.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.59. However, in the short run, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.19. Second resistance stands at $10.34. The third major resistance level sits at $10.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.63.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.01 billion based on 902,956K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,358 M and income totals -1,028 M. The company made 441,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -511,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

