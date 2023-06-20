Investors must take note of Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) performance last week, which was -4.88%.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.68, soaring 3.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.69 and dropped to $0.64 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Within the past 52 weeks, SPIR’s price has moved between $0.57 and $1.71.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -153.70%. With a float of $114.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 418 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.76, operating margin of -85.40, and the pretax margin is -110.99.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 41,289. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 56,099 shares at a rate of $0.74, taking the stock ownership to the 12,080,275 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 26,182 for $0.74, making the entire transaction worth $19,270. This insider now owns 2,046,180 shares in total.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -111.39 while generating a return on equity of -59.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6898, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0165. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7054 in the near term. At $0.7227, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7554. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6554, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6227. The third support level lies at $0.6054 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 104.91 million based on 146,063K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 80,270 K and income totals -89,410 K. The company made 24,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.