Search
Zack King
Zack King

Investors must take note of Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) performance last week, which was 3.15%.

Top Picks

June 16, 2023, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) trading session started at the price of $20.27, that was -3.69% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.39 and dropped to $19.02 before settling in for the closing price of $20.08. A 52-week range for RUN has been $14.55 – $39.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 34.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 304.30%. With a float of $204.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12408 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.28, operating margin of -28.53, and the pretax margin is -36.50.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sunrun Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 146,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,824 shares at a rate of $18.74, taking the stock ownership to the 226,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,115 for $18.74, making the entire transaction worth $58,379. This insider now owns 412,644 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$1. This company achieved a net margin of +7.47 while generating a return on equity of 2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 304.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.00% during the next five years compared to -11.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) saw its 5-day average volume 8.24 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.15 in the near term. At $20.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.21. The third support level lies at $17.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

There are 215,612K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.33 billion. As of now, sales total 2,321 M while income totals 173,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 589,850 K while its last quarter net income were -240,390 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $42.86, plunging -0.21% from the previous...
Read more

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
June 16, 2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) trading session started at the price of $64.88, that was 2.30% jump from the session before....
Read more

-0.10% percent quarterly performance for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
On June 16, 2023, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) opened at $39.86, higher 0.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.