Investors must take note of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) performance last week, which was -13.14%.

On June 16, 2023, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) opened at $22.61, lower -6.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.78 and dropped to $20.735 before settling in for the closing price of $22.46. Price fluctuations for VKTX have ranged from $2.02 to $25.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.80% at the time writing. With a float of $68.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22 employees.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 6.24%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 1,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 16,000 for $24.00, making the entire transaction worth $384,000. This insider now owns 47,965 shares in total.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 73.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.33 in the near term. At $23.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.49. The third support level lies at $18.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Key Stats

There are currently 99,582K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -68,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -19,530 K.