Investors must take note of Wearable Devices Ltd.’s (WLDS) performance last week, which was -19.52%.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) stock priced at $1.86, down -13.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. WLDS’s price has ranged from $0.39 to $5.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -200.30%. With a float of $5.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.70, operating margin of -12342.22, and the pretax margin is -14435.56.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Wearable Devices Ltd. is 53.32%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -14435.56 while generating a return on equity of -120.44.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wearable Devices Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 662.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53

Technical Analysis of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)

Looking closely at Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Wearable Devices Ltd.’s (WLDS) raw stochastic average was set at 59.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 265.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 237.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Wearable Devices Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8433. Second resistance stands at $1.9967. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4967. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3433.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.79 million, the company has a total of 11,137K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50 K while annual income is -6,500 K.