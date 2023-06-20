IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is expecting 12.05% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) stock priced at $211.15, down -0.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $215.80 and dropped to $208.21 before settling in for the closing price of $216.02. IQV’s price has ranged from $165.75 to $249.11 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 8.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.50%. With a float of $184.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 87000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.10, operating margin of +12.74, and the pretax margin is +9.45.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of IQVIA Holdings Inc. is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 1,175,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 5,820 shares at a rate of $201.89, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s insider sold 1 for $198.66, making the entire transaction worth $199. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 18.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.55% during the next five years compared to 32.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.57, a number that is poised to hit 2.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)

Looking closely at IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.90.

During the past 100 days, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s (IQV) raw stochastic average was set at 58.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $198.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $204.93. However, in the short run, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $217.75. Second resistance stands at $220.57. The third major resistance level sits at $225.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $210.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $205.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $202.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 40.02 billion, the company has a total of 185,549K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,410 M while annual income is 1,091 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,652 M while its latest quarter income was 289,000 K.