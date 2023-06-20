Search
Zack King
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

June 16, 2023, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) trading session started at the price of $5.80. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.95 and dropped to $5.79 before settling in for the closing price of $5.90. A 52-week range for ITUB has been $3.71 – $5.91.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.70%. With a float of $5.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.79 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 100600 workers is very important to gauge.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

The latest stats from [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 23.54 million was inferior to 28.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 97.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.04. The third major resistance level sits at $6.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.65.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

There are 9,800,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 53.98 billion. As of now, sales total 54,889 M while income totals 5,753 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,573 M while its last quarter net income were 1,416 M.

