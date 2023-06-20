Last month’s performance of 10.41% for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) is certainly impressive

On June 20, 2023, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) opened at $57.95, lower -3.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.13 and dropped to $55.34 before settling in for the closing price of $58.14. Price fluctuations for KLIC have ranged from $35.95 to $59.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 13.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.60% at the time writing. With a float of $55.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2944 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of +31.44, and the pretax margin is +31.72.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 102.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 574,594. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $57.46, taking the stock ownership to the 24,858 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,000 for $53.80, making the entire transaction worth $269,000. This insider now owns 185,076 shares in total.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +28.83 while generating a return on equity of 37.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 32.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s (KLIC) raw stochastic average was set at 77.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.78 in the near term. At $59.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.77. The third support level lies at $52.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) Key Stats

There are currently 56,583K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,504 M according to its annual income of 433,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 173,020 K and its income totaled 15,040 K.