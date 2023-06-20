Last month’s performance of -10.71% for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) is certainly impressive

On June 16, 2023, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) opened at $18.13, lower -4.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.755 and dropped to $16.83 before settling in for the closing price of $18.08. Price fluctuations for ATAT have ranged from $11.02 to $29.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.60% at the time writing. With a float of $106.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.32 million.

In an organization with 3255 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Lodging industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is 25.69%, while institutional ownership is 3.16%.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12 and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was better than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s (ATAT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.40. Second resistance stands at $19.54. The third major resistance level sits at $20.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.69. The third support level lies at $14.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Key Stats

There are currently 130,407K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 328,100 K according to its annual income of 14,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 112,690 K and its income totaled 2,600 K.