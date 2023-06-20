Last month’s performance of -15.59% for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is certainly impressive

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.21, soaring 5.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2175 and dropped to $0.2042 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Within the past 52 weeks, OCX’s price has moved between $0.20 and $1.12.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 64.80%. With a float of $106.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 75 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -546.76, operating margin of -3009.50, and the pretax margin is -1942.80.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of OncoCyte Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 6,447. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $0.21, taking the stock ownership to the 469,111 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 663,000 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $200,027. This insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in total.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1942.80 while generating a return on equity of -35.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Trading Performance Indicators

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, OncoCyte Corporation’s (OCX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2546, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4444. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2203 in the near term. At $0.2255, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2336. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2070, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1989. The third support level lies at $0.1937 if the price breaches the second support level.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 37.31 million based on 164,821K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 960 K and income totals -72,900 K. The company made 300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.