Last month’s performance of 22.33% for Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) stock priced at $1.20, up 5.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. BWV’s price has ranged from $0.73 to $8.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -200.90%. With a float of $10.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Water Biotech Inc. is 17.30%, while institutional ownership is 20.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 124,206. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 30,269 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 2,650,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s CEO sold 76,841 for $4.21, making the entire transaction worth $323,662. This insider now owns 2,680,620 shares in total.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -112.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Water Biotech Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV)

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) saw its 5-day average volume 12.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Blue Water Biotech Inc.’s (BWV) raw stochastic average was set at 43.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 201.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9857, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2870. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3133 in the near term. At $1.3667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0867. The third support level lies at $1.0333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.10 million, the company has a total of 15,906K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -13,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,850 K.