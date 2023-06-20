Last month’s performance of -23.79% for agilon health inc. (AGL) is certainly impressive

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $17.18, down -0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.36 and dropped to $16.9002 before settling in for the closing price of $17.36. Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has traded in a range of $15.00-$29.44.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.90%. With a float of $407.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.14 million.

In an organization with 747 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.64, operating margin of -4.36, and the pretax margin is -3.90.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of agilon health inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 106.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 351,103. In this transaction Chief Markets Officer of this company sold 18,750 shares at a rate of $18.73, taking the stock ownership to the 79,543 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Markets Officer sold 18,750 for $18.57, making the entire transaction worth $348,146. This insider now owns 79,543 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -10.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at agilon health inc.’s (AGL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.53 million. That was better than the volume of 3.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.57. However, in the short run, agilon health inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.43. Second resistance stands at $17.62. The third major resistance level sits at $17.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.70. The third support level lies at $16.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.70 billion has total of 414,833K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,708 M in contrast with the sum of -106,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,136 M and last quarter income was 16,020 K.