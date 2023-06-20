Last month’s performance of -3.71% for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is certainly impressive

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.64, plunging -7.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.64 and dropped to $5.16 before settling in for the closing price of $5.59. Within the past 52 weeks, TAST’s price has moved between $1.31 and $6.06.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 9.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -72.80%. With a float of $33.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.68, operating margin of -1.42, and the pretax margin is -4.41.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 20,265. In this transaction VP of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.03, taking the stock ownership to the 88,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 17,000 for $1.46, making the entire transaction worth $24,794. This insider now owns 138,275 shares in total.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.26) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -4.37 while generating a return on equity of -41.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)

The latest stats from [Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., TAST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was superior to 0.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s (TAST) raw stochastic average was set at 79.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.81. The third major resistance level sits at $5.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.85. The third support level lies at $4.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 302.21 million based on 54,065K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,730 M and income totals -75,570 K. The company made 445,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 860 K in sales during its previous quarter.