Last month’s performance of 4.21% for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is certainly impressive

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $179.99, down -0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $180.27 and dropped to $176.10 before settling in for the closing price of $179.00. Over the past 52 weeks, UPS has traded in a range of $154.87-$209.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.50%. With a float of $720.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 536000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.07, operating margin of +12.96, and the pretax margin is +14.82.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 2,604,143. In this transaction CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off of this company sold 14,617 shares at a rate of $178.16, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Chief Legal & Compliance Off sold 20,724 for $182.26, making the entire transaction worth $3,777,235. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.21) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.54 while generating a return on equity of 67.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.08% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.37, a number that is poised to hit 2.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) saw its 5-day average volume 4.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.19.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 39.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $177.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $178.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $180.53 in the near term. At $182.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $184.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $176.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $174.15. The third support level lies at $172.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 153.74 billion has total of 858,886K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 100,338 M in contrast with the sum of 11,548 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,925 M and last quarter income was 1,895 M.