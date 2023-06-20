Last month’s performance of 47.87% for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) stock priced at $1.51, down -5.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.38 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. GWH’s price has ranged from $0.75 to $5.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 83.70%. With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 271 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -197.20, operating margin of -11800.00, and the pretax margin is -8721.36.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 4,012. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 31,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $8,250. This insider now owns 583,821 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8721.36 while generating a return on equity of -45.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ESS Tech Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 174.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

The latest stats from [ESS Tech Inc., GWH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.34 million was inferior to 1.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 35.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1744, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4331. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2833. The third support level lies at $1.1867 if the price breaches the second support level.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 226.90 million, the company has a total of 154,367K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 890 K while annual income is -77,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 370 K while its latest quarter income was -21,900 K.