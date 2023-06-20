Last month’s performance of -8.32% for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is certainly impressive

June 16, 2023, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) trading session started at the price of $5.37, that was -4.34% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.37 and dropped to $5.015 before settling in for the closing price of $5.30. A 52-week range for GNW has been $3.43 – $6.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -30.70%. With a float of $470.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $492.30 million.

In an organization with 2500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genworth Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Genworth Financial Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 690,500. In this transaction President and CEO; Director of this company sold 125,000 shares at a rate of $5.52, taking the stock ownership to the 4,649,974 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s President & CEO, Enact sold 90,691 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $567,127. This insider now owns 258,579 shares in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.2) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.11 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.5 million. That was better than the volume of 3.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) raw stochastic average was set at 29.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.10. However, in the short run, Genworth Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.29. Second resistance stands at $5.51. The third major resistance level sits at $5.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.80. The third support level lies at $4.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Key Stats

There are 477,955K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.53 billion. As of now, sales total 7,507 M while income totals 609,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,854 M while its last quarter net income were 62,000 K.