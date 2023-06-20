Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) volume exceeds 0.93 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) stock priced at $69.15, up 3.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.29 and dropped to $67.79 before settling in for the closing price of $70.07. LEGN’s price has ranged from $37.30 to $73.30 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 37.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.10%. With a float of $168.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.54 million.

In an organization with 1390 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.42, operating margin of -391.48, and the pretax margin is -380.94.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Legend Biotech Corporation is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 38.80%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.68 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -381.48 while generating a return on equity of -59.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Legend Biotech Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 121.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was better than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) raw stochastic average was set at 96.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.22. However, in the short run, Legend Biotech Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.76. Second resistance stands at $75.28. The third major resistance level sits at $78.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.76.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.53 billion, the company has a total of 165,067K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 117,010 K while annual income is -446,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 36,340 K while its latest quarter income was -112,100 K.