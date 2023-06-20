Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing American International Group Inc. (AIG) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) stock priced at $56.86, up 1.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.51 and dropped to $56.43 before settling in for the closing price of $56.62. AIG’s price has ranged from $45.66 to $64.88 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.20%. With a float of $716.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $738.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26200 employees.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 20,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 800,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 400,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 74,750,000 for $16.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,214,687,500. This insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.63 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.21 while generating a return on equity of 19.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 81.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American International Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Looking closely at American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG), its last 5-days average volume was 5.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 63.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.28. However, in the short run, American International Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.73. Second resistance stands at $58.16. The third major resistance level sits at $58.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $55.57.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 40.98 billion, the company has a total of 723,753K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,437 M while annual income is 10,276 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,984 M while its latest quarter income was 30,000 K.