Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) to new highs

On June 16, 2023, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) opened at $27.83, lower -4.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.83 and dropped to $26.03 before settling in for the closing price of $27.48. Price fluctuations for ARCT have ranged from $11.70 to $33.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 73.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 104.50% at the time writing. With a float of $22.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.55 million.

The firm has a total of 170 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 6.60%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 135,800. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer & COO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $27.16, taking the stock ownership to the 549,448 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer & COO sold 7,925 for $30.24, making the entire transaction worth $239,652. This insider now owns 554,448 shares in total.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $1.81. This company achieved a net margin of +4.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., ARCT], we can find that recorded value of 0.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (ARCT) raw stochastic average was set at 61.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.48. The third major resistance level sits at $29.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Key Stats

There are currently 26,563K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 729.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 206,000 K according to its annual income of 9,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,290 K and its income totaled 50,750 K.