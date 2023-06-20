Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) to new highs

Markets

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.36, plunging -1.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.48 and dropped to $24.39 before settling in for the closing price of $24.83. Within the past 52 weeks, DKNG’s price has moved between $10.52 and $26.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 63.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.60%. With a float of $437.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $455.08 million.

The firm has a total of 4200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.75, operating margin of -67.48, and the pretax margin is -64.40.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DraftKings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 1,546,008. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 66,667 shares at a rate of $23.19, taking the stock ownership to the 1,327,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 200,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,000,000. This insider now owns 216,654 shares in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.89) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -61.50 while generating a return on equity of -91.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DraftKings Inc., DKNG], we can find that recorded value of 9.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) raw stochastic average was set at 83.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.88. The third major resistance level sits at $26.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.02.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.47 billion based on 854,880K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,240 M and income totals -1,378 M. The company made 769,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -397,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Carvana Co. (CVNA) volume exceeds 34.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) stock priced at $27.25, down -4.02% from the previous day...
Read more

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) 20 Days SMA touches 14.63%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.97, down -5.18% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Can Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s (BLDE) hike of 2.44% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Zack King -
Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.22, plunging -7.80% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.