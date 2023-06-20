Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) to new highs

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.36, plunging -1.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.48 and dropped to $24.39 before settling in for the closing price of $24.83. Within the past 52 weeks, DKNG’s price has moved between $10.52 and $26.65.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 63.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.60%. With a float of $437.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $455.08 million.

The firm has a total of 4200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.75, operating margin of -67.48, and the pretax margin is -64.40.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DraftKings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 1,546,008. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 66,667 shares at a rate of $23.19, taking the stock ownership to the 1,327,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 200,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,000,000. This insider now owns 216,654 shares in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.89) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -61.50 while generating a return on equity of -91.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DraftKings Inc., DKNG], we can find that recorded value of 9.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) raw stochastic average was set at 83.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.88. The third major resistance level sits at $26.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.02.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.47 billion based on 854,880K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,240 M and income totals -1,378 M. The company made 769,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -397,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.