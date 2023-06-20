Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing MorphoSys AG (MOR) to new highs

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $7.64, up 9.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.88 and dropped to $7.51 before settling in for the closing price of $7.07. Over the past 52 weeks, MOR has traded in a range of $3.17-$7.66.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.30%. With a float of $134.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 623 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.75, operating margin of -76.34, and the pretax margin is +7.84.

MorphoSys AG (MOR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.53) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -54.29 while generating a return on equity of -75.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MorphoSys AG’s (MOR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MorphoSys AG (MOR)

Looking closely at MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, MorphoSys AG’s (MOR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.84. However, in the short run, MorphoSys AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.90. Second resistance stands at $8.07. The third major resistance level sits at $8.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.16.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 958.82 million has total of 136,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 293,180 K in contrast with the sum of -159,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 66,890 K and last quarter income was -47,690 K.