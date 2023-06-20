Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Niu Technologies (NIU) to new highs

Markets

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.63, plunging -7.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.63 and dropped to $4.29 before settling in for the closing price of $4.62. Within the past 52 weeks, NIU’s price has moved between $2.57 and $9.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 32.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -122.60%. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 641 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.38, operating margin of -3.33, and the pretax margin is -2.25.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.98% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Niu Technologies (NIU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14 and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Looking closely at Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 38.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.21. However, in the short run, Niu Technologies’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.52. Second resistance stands at $4.74. The third major resistance level sits at $4.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.84.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 356.28 million based on 76,840K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 459,400 K and income totals -7,170 K. The company made 60,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.

