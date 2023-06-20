Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Telefonica S.A. (TEF) to new highs

On June 16, 2023, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) opened at $3.99, lower -3.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.00 and dropped to $3.84 before settling in for the closing price of $3.99. Price fluctuations for TEF have ranged from $3.10 to $5.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -5.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -77.20% at the time writing. With a float of $5.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.68 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103651 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.96, operating margin of +7.93, and the pretax margin is +6.86.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Telefonica S.A. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.51 while generating a return on equity of 11.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.20% during the next five years compared to -8.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Telefonica S.A. (TEF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Looking closely at Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) raw stochastic average was set at 20.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. However, in the short run, Telefonica S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.96. Second resistance stands at $4.06. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.64.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Key Stats

There are currently 5,775,238K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 42,137 M according to its annual income of 2,119 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,782 M and its income totaled 318,800 K.