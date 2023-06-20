Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) plunged -5.84 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

June 16, 2023, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) trading session started at the price of $2.66, that was -5.84% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.66 and dropped to $2.40 before settling in for the closing price of $2.57. A 52-week range for LXRX has been $1.33 – $3.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -72.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.10%. With a float of $186.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.01 million.

In an organization with 135 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -207.19, operating margin of -72489.21, and the pretax margin is -73341.01.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 72,215,130. In this transaction Director of this company bought 27,775,050 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 78,634,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Director bought 16,173,800 for $2.50, making the entire transaction worth $40,434,500. This insider now owns 48,433,261 shares in total.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -73341.01 while generating a return on equity of -88.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6292.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.26 million. That was better than the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (LXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.39. However, in the short run, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.59. Second resistance stands at $2.75. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.07.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Key Stats

There are 189,562K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 629.30 million. As of now, sales total 140 K while income totals -101,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 20 K while its last quarter net income were -31,930 K.