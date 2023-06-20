LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) is expecting 193.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.29, soaring 4.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.44 and dropped to $3.05 before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. Within the past 52 weeks, LFMD’s price has moved between $1.14 and $3.25.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 100.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.30%. With a float of $23.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.68 million.

The firm has a total of 199 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.09, operating margin of -33.34, and the pretax margin is -37.52.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LifeMD Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 18.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 31,279. In this transaction Chief Acquisition Officer of this company bought 10,712 shares at a rate of $2.92, taking the stock ownership to the 180,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 3,945 for $2.94, making the entire transaction worth $11,580. This insider now owns 212,310 shares in total.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -454.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LifeMD Inc., LFMD], we can find that recorded value of 0.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, LifeMD Inc.’s (LFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 96.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.68. The third major resistance level sits at $3.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.74.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 104.71 million based on 32,412K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 119,030 K and income totals -45,540 K. The company made 33,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.