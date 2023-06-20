LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) kicked off at the price of $9.90: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 20, 2023, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) opened at $10.23, lower -4.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.23 and dropped to $9.75 before settling in for the closing price of $10.33. Price fluctuations for LXU have ranged from $8.15 to $18.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 16.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 160.80% at the time writing. With a float of $56.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 571 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.63, operating margin of +34.26, and the pretax margin is +29.89.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LSB Industries Inc. is 23.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 207,608,440. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,977,500 shares at a rate of $12.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,672,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 for $12.32, making the entire transaction worth $7,390,500. This insider now owns 17,650,000 shares in total.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +25.55 while generating a return on equity of 47.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LSB Industries Inc. (LXU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 1.11 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, LSB Industries Inc.’s (LXU) raw stochastic average was set at 26.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.17 in the near term. At $10.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.21.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Key Stats

There are currently 76,129K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 747.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 901,710 K according to its annual income of 230,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 180,960 K and its income totaled 15,900 K.