MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.56%

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $12.53, down -1.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.74 and dropped to $12.07 before settling in for the closing price of $12.53. Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has traded in a range of $10.32-$17.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 394.40%. With a float of $97.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11 employees.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of MAG Silver Corp. is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of 4.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 394.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) saw its 5-day average volume 4.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG) raw stochastic average was set at 27.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.68 in the near term. At $13.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.71. The third support level lies at $11.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.29 billion has total of 102,894K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 17,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 4,710 K.