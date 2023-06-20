Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) average volume reaches $10.17M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Analyst Insights

June 16, 2023, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) trading session started at the price of $0.225, that was 2.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2349 and dropped to $0.2144 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. A 52-week range for MMAT has been $0.18 – $2.34.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 78.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.30%. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $368.88 million.

The firm has a total of 239 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Meta Materials Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 11,626. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 18,454 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 21,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 17,372 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $10,944. This insider now owns 14,274 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT], we can find that recorded value of 9.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2356, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8076. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2339. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2446. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2544. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2134, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2036. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1929.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are 467,206K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 101.45 million. As of now, sales total 10,200 K while income totals -79,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,410 K while its last quarter net income were -18,670 K.

