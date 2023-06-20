Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,226 M

On June 16, 2023, Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) opened at $52.64, lower -2.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.64 and dropped to $51.10 before settling in for the closing price of $52.27. Price fluctuations for NDAQ have ranged from $48.75 to $69.22 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 9.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.80% at the time writing. With a float of $340.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $489.93 million.

In an organization with 6486 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.39, operating margin of +26.94, and the pretax margin is +23.69.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nasdaq Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 205,840. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $51.46, taking the stock ownership to the 144,469 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 5,000 for $52.51, making the entire transaction worth $262,550. This insider now owns 48,083 shares in total.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.66) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.07 while generating a return on equity of 17.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.38% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.45 million. That was better than the volume of 2.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Nasdaq Inc.’s (NDAQ) raw stochastic average was set at 10.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.66. However, in the short run, Nasdaq Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.21. Second resistance stands at $53.19. The third major resistance level sits at $53.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.13.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Key Stats

There are currently 490,767K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,226 M according to its annual income of 1,125 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,533 M and its income totaled 302,000 K.