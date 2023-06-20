Search
Shaun Noe
NIKE Inc. (NKE) average volume reaches $7.16M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $114.00, soaring 1.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.76 and dropped to $113.06 before settling in for the closing price of $112.41. Within the past 52 weeks, NKE’s price has moved between $82.22 and $131.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.50%. With a float of $1.22 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.54 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 79100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +14.21.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NIKE Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 990,075. In this transaction EVP: CFO of this company sold 9,210 shares at a rate of $107.50, taking the stock ownership to the 41,771 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN sold 110,000 for $120.86, making the entire transaction worth $13,294,600. This insider now owns 1,355,871 shares in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.55) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +12.92 while generating a return on equity of 43.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.56% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

NIKE Inc. (NKE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 94.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

Looking closely at NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE), its last 5-days average volume was 11.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.68.

During the past 100 days, NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 37.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.38. However, in the short run, NIKE Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $114.55. Second resistance stands at $115.50. The third major resistance level sits at $116.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $111.15.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 172.77 billion based on 1,536,989K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,710 M and income totals 6,046 M. The company made 12,390 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,240 M in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 17.18% last month.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock priced at $3.23, down -4.06% from the...
Read more

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) last year’s performance of 388.82% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Zack King -
Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $245.00, down -5.39% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Cabot Corporation (CBT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,321 M

Steve Mayer -
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $68.95, plunging -8.13% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Subscribe

 

