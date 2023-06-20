No matter how cynical the overall market is, ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) performance over the last week is recorded 2.88%

On June 16, 2023, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) opened at $4.00, lower -1.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.02 and dropped to $3.90 before settling in for the closing price of $3.99. Price fluctuations for ADMA have ranged from $1.90 to $4.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 46.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.10% at the time writing. With a float of $176.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 617 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 42,851. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 14,983 shares at a rate of $2.86, taking the stock ownership to the 2,203,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s President and CEO bought 14,982 for $2.86, making the entire transaction worth $42,849. This insider now owns 1,143,426 shares in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.39 million, its volume of 3.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) raw stochastic average was set at 72.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.00 in the near term. At $4.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.76.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Key Stats

There are currently 222,273K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 886.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 154,080 K according to its annual income of -65,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 56,910 K and its income totaled -6,790 K.