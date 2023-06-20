No matter how cynical the overall market is AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) performance over the last week is recorded 7.63%

June 16, 2023, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) trading session started at the price of $0.2396, that was 9.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.232 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. A 52-week range for AGRI has been $0.14 – $2.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.70%. With a float of $12.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15 workers is very important to gauge.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is 31.81%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -138.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58 and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

The latest stats from [AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., AGRI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.69 million was superior to 0.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s (AGRI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 337.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 140.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4869, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0252. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2949. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3314. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3629. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2269, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1954. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1589.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Key Stats

There are 18,521K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.40 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -12,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -1,720 K.