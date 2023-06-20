No matter how cynical the overall market is American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) performance over the last week is recorded -0.33%

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.15, soaring 3.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1549 and dropped to $0.1428 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Within the past 52 weeks, AREB’s price has moved between $0.12 and $1.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 183.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 80.30%. With a float of $15.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.93 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.37, operating margin of -59.92, and the pretax margin is -84.54.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 4.18%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -84.54 while generating a return on equity of -198.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76 and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

The latest stats from [American Rebel Holdings Inc., AREB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was inferior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 13.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1542, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2395. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1553. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1612. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1674. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1432, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1370. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1311.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.39 million based on 16,931K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,450 K and income totals -7,140 K. The company made 4,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -230 K in sales during its previous quarter.