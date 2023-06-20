No matter how cynical the overall market is CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) performance over the last week is recorded 10.83%

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) stock priced at $1.36, down -5.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. CBAT’s price has ranged from $0.74 to $1.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 33.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -115.20%. With a float of $64.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1054 employees.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is 20.32%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2010, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 35.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s (CBAT) raw stochastic average was set at 84.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9219, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0729. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3867 in the near term. At $1.4433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2233. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1667.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 125.50 million, the company has a total of 89,008K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 248,730 K while annual income is -9,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,400 K while its latest quarter income was -1,380 K.