No matter how cynical the overall market is Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) performance over the last week is recorded 2.53%

On June 16, 2023, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) opened at $7.37, lower -1.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.445 and dropped to $7.13 before settling in for the closing price of $7.37. Price fluctuations for CD have ranged from $4.86 to $9.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 104.90% at the time writing. With a float of $200.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $372.02 million.

In an organization with 1450 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.67, operating margin of +26.11, and the pretax margin is +20.78.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +14.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.56 million. That was better than the volume of 1.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 55.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.14. However, in the short run, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.45. Second resistance stands at $7.60. The third major resistance level sits at $7.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.82.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

There are currently 366,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 659,930 K according to its annual income of 94,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 210,200 K and its income totaled 36,840 K.