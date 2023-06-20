No matter how cynical the overall market is, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) performance over the last week is recorded -2.10%

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) stock priced at $106.36, down -0.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.77 and dropped to $104.955 before settling in for the closing price of $105.89. XOM’s price has ranged from $80.69 to $119.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 146.40%. With a float of $4.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.10 billion.

The firm has a total of 62000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.84, operating margin of +16.35, and the pretax margin is +19.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Exxon Mobil Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 290,288. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $116.11, taking the stock ownership to the 29,272 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Vice President sold 2,500 for $115.50, making the entire transaction worth $288,750. This insider now owns 31,772 shares in total.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.92 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.74% during the next five years compared to 32.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Exxon Mobil Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Exxon Mobil Corporation, XOM], we can find that recorded value of 20.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 16.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.46.

During the past 100 days, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) raw stochastic average was set at 32.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $106.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.43. The third major resistance level sits at $108.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $102.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 428.11 billion, the company has a total of 4,042,985K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 413,680 M while annual income is 55,740 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 86,564 M while its latest quarter income was 11,430 M.