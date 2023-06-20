Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) performance over the last week is recorded 2.17%

Company News

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.52, plunging -7.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. Within the past 52 weeks, LCTX’s price has moved between $1.02 and $1.79.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 33.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.80%. With a float of $162.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.13 million.

In an organization with 78 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.10, operating margin of -153.17, and the pretax margin is -175.56.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 38.20%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -178.69 while generating a return on equity of -31.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was better than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (LCTX) raw stochastic average was set at 54.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3720, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3329. However, in the short run, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5160. Second resistance stands at $1.6220. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6750. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3570, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3040. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1980.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 260.40 million based on 170,174K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,700 K and income totals -26,270 K. The company made 2,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) volume exceeds 34.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) stock priced at $27.25, down -4.02% from the previous day...
Read more

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) 20 Days SMA touches 14.63%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.97, down -5.18% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Can Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s (BLDE) hike of 2.44% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Zack King -
Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.22, plunging -7.80% from the previous...
Read more

