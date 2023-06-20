No matter how cynical the overall market is Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) performance over the last week is recorded 4.22%

On June 16, 2023, Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) opened at $3.00, higher 7.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.27 and dropped to $2.98 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. Price fluctuations for LPTV have ranged from $2.68 to $14.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 268.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.20% at the time writing. With a float of $29.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 67 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.92, operating margin of -73.94, and the pretax margin is -95.61.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Loop Media Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 2,300,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 460,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,914,373 shares.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -95.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Loop Media Inc. (LPTV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Loop Media Inc. (LPTV)

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 74185.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Loop Media Inc.’s (LPTV) raw stochastic average was set at 13.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.33 in the near term. At $3.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.75.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) Key Stats

There are currently 56,381K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 169.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,830 K according to its annual income of -29,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,390 K and its income totaled -9,820 K.