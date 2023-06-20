No matter how cynical the overall market is, MarineMax Inc. (HZO) performance over the last week is recorded -7.92%

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $33.03, down -4.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.03 and dropped to $30.82 before settling in for the closing price of $32.68. Over the past 52 weeks, HZO has traded in a range of $25.60-$44.03.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.40%. With a float of $21.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.85 million.

The firm has a total of 3410 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.91, operating margin of +11.53, and the pretax margin is +11.35.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of MarineMax Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 165,350. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $33.07, taking the stock ownership to the 20,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s EVP & Chief Revenue Officer sold 10,000 for $34.92, making the entire transaction worth $349,200. This insider now owns 35,499 shares in total.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.58 while generating a return on equity of 28.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 31.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 56.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MarineMax Inc.’s (HZO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MarineMax Inc. (HZO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MarineMax Inc., HZO], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, MarineMax Inc.’s (HZO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.88. The third major resistance level sits at $34.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.11.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 714.10 million has total of 21,855K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,308 M in contrast with the sum of 197,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 570,340 K and last quarter income was 30,040 K.