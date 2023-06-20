No matter how cynical the overall market is, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) performance over the last week is recorded -7.47%

On June 16, 2023, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) opened at $13.26, lower -4.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.30 and dropped to $12.31 before settling in for the closing price of $13.31. Price fluctuations for PACB have ranged from $3.86 to $14.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -57.60% at the time writing. With a float of $206.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.03 million.

The firm has a total of 769 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.08, operating margin of -237.58, and the pretax margin is -244.92.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 65,027. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 5,165 shares at a rate of $12.59, taking the stock ownership to the 107,577 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 7,541 for $8.90, making the entire transaction worth $67,115. This insider now owns 18,795 shares in total.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.33) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -244.92 while generating a return on equity of -46.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.00% during the next five years compared to -9.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PACB], we can find that recorded value of 4.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s (PACB) raw stochastic average was set at 75.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.78. The third major resistance level sits at $14.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Key Stats

There are currently 249,891K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 128,300 K according to its annual income of -314,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 38,900 K and its income totaled -88,020 K.