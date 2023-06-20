No matter how cynical the overall market is Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) performance over the last week is recorded 3.54%

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.62, plunging -6.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.63 and dropped to $11.66 before settling in for the closing price of $12.48. Within the past 52 weeks, PTEN’s price has moved between $9.70 and $19.81.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 2.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 120.90%. With a float of $204.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.98, operating margin of +7.54, and the pretax margin is +6.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Drilling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 1,087,948. In this transaction President-Drilling Subsidiary of this company sold 58,335 shares at a rate of $18.65, taking the stock ownership to the 273,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s President-Drilling Subsidiary sold 16,666 for $16.01, making the entire transaction worth $266,823. This insider now owns 331,443 shares in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +5.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) saw its 5-day average volume 8.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s (PTEN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.34 in the near term. At $12.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.60 billion based on 208,247K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,648 M and income totals 154,660 K. The company made 791,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 99,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.