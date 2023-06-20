No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) performance over the last week is recorded -20.49%

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.2997, down -10.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3097 and dropped to $0.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Over the past 52 weeks, TENX has traded in a range of $0.28-$13.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -368.40%. With a float of $21.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7 employees.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 9.10%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by $0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -385.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -368.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s (TENX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 15.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

Looking closely at Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s (TENX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3372, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8018. However, in the short run, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2965. Second resistance stands at $0.3329. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3562. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2368, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2135. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1771.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.30 million has total of 21,777K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -11,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -1,410 K.