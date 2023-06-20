No matter how cynical the overall market is, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) performance over the last week is recorded -4.28%

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $2.54, down -4.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.67 and dropped to $2.38 before settling in for the closing price of $2.58. Over the past 52 weeks, TRVI has traded in a range of $1.43-$4.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 69.60%. With a float of $57.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.61 million.

The firm has a total of 25 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 3.63%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 1,610. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 610 shares at a rate of $2.64, taking the stock ownership to the 29,599 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 562 for $2.89, making the entire transaction worth $1,624. This insider now owns 27,918 shares in total.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -46.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s (TRVI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Trevi Therapeutics Inc., TRVI], we can find that recorded value of 0.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s (TRVI) raw stochastic average was set at 44.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.79. The third major resistance level sits at $2.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.05.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 155.00 million has total of 60,070K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -29,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -6,400 K.